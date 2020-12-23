Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,579 new cases, 69 more deaths

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the most new coronavirus cases in four days, but still below the 7-day average.

Wednesday’s report from the DHS says the state received 8,856 test results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time, and 2,579 of them were positive (29.12%). New cases were identified in 70 counties. Florence and Iron counties were the exceptions.

Deaths

Sixty-nine deaths were reported Wednesday -- a high number, yet down sharply from Tuesday’s one-day record of 120. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has claimed the lives of 4,614 people since the first deaths in March.

The 7-day average held steady from Tuesday at 60 deaths per day, but the death rate edged up again to 1.00% -- 1 out of 100 coronavirus cases resulting in death. The death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Deaths were reported in: Barron, Dane (9), Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Jackson (2), Jefferson (2), Juneau, Kenosha (4), Lincoln (2), Marathon (8), Marquette, Milwaukee (8), Monroe (2), Pierce, Price, Racine (2), Rock (2), Shawano, Sheboygan (4), Taylor, Trempealeau, Waukesha (7), Waupaca and Winnebago (2) counties. The death count in Brown County was revised.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties are listed later in this article.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the state received 23,029 tests yesterday (Tuesday) and 2,366 of them were positive. The 7-day average positivity rate has risen to 9.2% after falling as low as 9.0% on Monday. These numbers are very preliminary, including negative tests that are undergoing further review; they take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

To date, 463,594 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, which is 8% of Wisconsin’s population. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 33,932 people, which is 7.3% of all known cases. There are 424,946 people (91.7%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 164 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS. To date, 20,519 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.42% of all coronavirus cases. The moving 7-day average of hospitalizations rose for a second day to 123 new patients per day.

New figures Wednesday from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show 1,243 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 260 in ICU. That’s the fewest hospitalized at one time since October 23, and the fewest in ICU at one time since October 14 (which, incidentally, was the first day Wisconsin had more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the same time). Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

Currently

hospitalized 24-hour

change Currently in

ICU 24-hour

change Statewide

(134 hospitals) 1,243 -31 260 -21 Fox Valley region

(8 counties, 13 hospitals) 59 -10 5 -2 Northeast region

(7 counties, 10 hospitals) 100 -5 25 -2 Alternate Care Facility 2 -1 N/A N/A

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14.

Hospital readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported 242 ICU beds (16.5%) and 2,055 of all types of medical beds (18.4%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 16 ICU beds (15.4%) and 109 of all medical beds (12.8%) open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

In the Northeast region, 28 ICU beds (13.5%) and 167 of all medical beds (17.5%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

Once again there’s little change in hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 19 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

COVID-19 tracing app

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 home testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 vaccine

Monday, Gov. Evers said hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin are expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,270 cases (+12) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 964 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,308 cases (+16) (55 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 890 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Brown – 25,449 cases (+132) (159 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Buffalo – 946 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 968 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,552 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,690 cases (+24) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,689 cases (+21) (47 deaths)

Columbia – 4,055 cases (+15) (27 deaths)

Crawford – 1,525 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Dane – 32,005 cases (+138) (172 deaths) (+9)

Dodge – 10,124 cases (+39) (113 deaths)

Door - 1,924 cases (+19) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,922 cases (+15) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,363 cases (+36) (21 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,908 cases (+51) (71 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 391 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,055 cases (+27) (62 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 816 cases (+3) (22 deaths) (+1)

Grant – 3,999 cases (+17) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,192 cases (+32) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,364 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,616 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Iron - 409 cases (13 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Jackson - 2,295 cases (+51) (15 deaths) (+2)

Jefferson – 6,341 cases (+31) (55 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,356 cases (+11) (10 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 11,777 cases (+84) (206 deaths) (+4)

Kewaunee - 1,983 cases (+11) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,683 cases (+75) (53 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,205 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,748 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,346 cases (+13) (39 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,850 cases (+28) (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,487 cases (+77) (153 deaths) (+8)

Marinette - 3,455 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Marquette – 1,131 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Menominee - 691 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 81,997 (+471) (950 deaths) (+8)

Monroe – 3,298 cases (+24) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,645 cases (+20) (37 deaths)

Oneida - 2,729 cases (+11) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,605 cases (+48) (153 deaths)

Ozaukee - 6,009 cases (+91) (47 deaths)

Pepin – 621 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,807 cases (+14) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,890 cases (+17) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,360 cases (+34) (45 deaths)

Price – 899 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,759 cases (+123) (241 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,040 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,580 cases (+51) (108 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,069 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,294 cases (+12) (27 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,149 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,069 cases (+19) (55 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 10,975 cases (+61) (91 deaths) (+4)

St. Croix – 5,315 cases (+32) (27 deaths)

Taylor - 1,540 cases (+6) (14 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 2,871 cases (+13) (27 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,440 cases (+21) (22 deaths)

Vilas - 1,537 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,361 cases (+32) (85 deaths) (+3)

Washburn – 981 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Washington – 11,132 cases (+143) (93 deaths)

Waukesha – 32,837 cases (+140) (317 deaths) (+7)

Waupaca – 4,023 cases (+8) (96 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,884 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,725 cases (+24) (148 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 5,411 cases (+66) (38 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (this is the last update until Saturday; there will be no updates Thursday or Friday because of the Christmas holiday) **

Alger - 185 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 452 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 515 cases (+11) (11 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,450 cases (+12) (58 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,945 cases (+9) (53 deaths)

Gogebic - 700 cases (15 deaths) (+1)

Houghton – 1,555 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (24 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 757 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 63 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 126 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 254 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,071 cases (+12) (49 deaths)

Menominee - 1,406 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

Ontonagon – 274 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 195 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

