Advertisement

Consumer Alert: Beware of scammers trying to use second round of checks to their advantage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer experts are warning everyone to be wary of scammers who will try to use the second round of stimulus checks to try and get your personal information or money.

Action 2 News first reported about these scams when the first round of checks were issued earlier this year.

RELATED: Consumer Alert: Stimulus check scams

Now, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding you to not fall for someone claiming to help you get that money faster.

“Scammers are going to capitalize on that news as quickly as they can,” said Tiffany Schultz, the Regional Director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. “A few things to keep in mind - watch for official communications from news sources or the IRS website about how that stimulus is going to be distributed. If it’s anything like last time, it’ll show up in your bank account and then possibly, you’ll receive a gift card or check if you don’t have any information on file.”

The BBB says scammers have been relentlessly using COVID-19 and economic stimulus to try and trick people.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials said people can expect results in 24-72 hours using the saliva-based testing that can...
Wisconsin makes at-home COVID testing kits available for all residents
State reports one-day record 120 COVID-19 deaths
Rob Zerjav
Unprecedented pandemic challenges force sale of Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas cool down
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas cool down
Todd Naze. Photo: Brown County Jail
Former school counselor convicted of child porn sentenced to federal prison
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and mild Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and mild Wednesday
Grace Fuss (left) and family
De Pere teen, group members create care packages for cancer patients
ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week
ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week