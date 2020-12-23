Advertisement

‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child...
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.

Harris, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, was indicted earlier this month in a seven-count indictment that included the child sex, porn and other allegations. A complaint filed in September initially charged him with child pornography.

In the original complaint, prosecutors said Harris admitted to FBI agents that he asked a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors via Snapchat.

Two of Harris’ alleged victims, who are teenage brothers, have sued Harris in Texas.

Harris entered his not guilty plea to all seven of the counts on Dec. 17 during an arraignment hearing held by a telephone, court records show.

The Associated Press on Wednesday left a message seeking comment from Harris’ Chicago attorney, Todd Pugh.

Harris remains held without bond at a federal detention facility in Chicago. He has been held there since his September arrest on child pornography charges.

Harris was the breakout star of the Emmy-winning docuseries that follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,579 new cases, 69 more deaths
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

Greg Frost, a 54-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, battled COVID-19 for more than a month, most of...
‘Our angel on Earth’: Neb. man survives 4 weeks on ventilator with COVID-19
For most of that time, the 54-year-old was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator in a...
Family grateful as Neb. man recovers after 39 days fighting COVID-19
Josh Broadwater, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, spearheaded the annual gift...
Calif. deputy abandoned as baby donates Christmas gifts to children’s shelter
As an infant, the deputy was found abandoned at a gas station then taken to that same shelter.
Deputy abandoned as baby gathers more than 800 gifts for kids at Calif. shelter
Hazmat teams and firefighters prepare to enter Galloway in Neenah after a chemical accident on...
Hazmat response to Galloway chemical incident