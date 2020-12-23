Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,579 new cases, 69 more deaths
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

Greg Frost, a 54-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, battled COVID-19 for more than a month, most of...
‘Our angel on Earth’: Neb. man survives 4 weeks on ventilator with COVID-19
For most of that time, the 54-year-old was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator in a...
Family grateful as Neb. man recovers after 39 days fighting COVID-19
Josh Broadwater, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, spearheaded the annual gift...
Calif. deputy abandoned as baby donates Christmas gifts to children’s shelter
As an infant, the deputy was found abandoned at a gas station then taken to that same shelter.
Deputy abandoned as baby gathers more than 800 gifts for kids at Calif. shelter
Hazmat teams and firefighters prepare to enter Galloway in Neenah after a chemical accident on...
Hazmat response to Galloway chemical incident