Appleton family integral in fight for food allergy bill

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton family has played a big role in legislation that could improve the lives of Americans with food allergies.

It’s called the FASTER Act. It stands for Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research.

The bill was passed unanimously in the House of Representatives. The Senate made some changes and sent it back to the House for their approval.

Action 2 News first introduced viewers to the Schneider family in October. They held a Teal Pumpkin Halloween event for kids with food allergies.

Delly Schneider, 12, has a severe allergy to dairy. She’s also allergic to some fruits.

Delly and her mom reached out to Rep. Mike Gallagher and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who agreed to sponsor the bill.

The FASTER Act directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand data collection of information related to food allergies and specific allergens.

“They’re adding sesame to the list of nine major allergens. That can help people with sesame allergies read labels a lot easier,” says Delly.

Allergy-free food is sometimes more expensive than other food items. Families with food allergies spend about 40 percent more on food.

Food pantries are in need of allergy-free foods. If you’d like to donate, consider shopping at a local natural foods store or the organic aisle of the supermarket.

