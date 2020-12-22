Wisconsin National Guard helps Santa after sleigh breaks down

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa continues to spread joy this Christmas thanks to the Wisconsin National Guard.

Operation Santa Claus was put into motion this weekend when a National Guard recruiter received a call from Jolly St. Nick.

Staff Sgt. Foster said Santa’s sleigh broke down in Fond du Lac. The big guy called the Wisconsin National Guard for help.

The Guard teamed up with local police and firefighters and escorted Santa through town in a military vehicle.

The Wisconsin National Guard shared video of the event with Action 2 News.

