Wisconsin makes at-home COVID testing kits available for all residents

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is giving out at-home COVID-19 saliva collection kits to anyone who wants one.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have announced a contract with Vault Medical Services to offer the kits free of cost.

You do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get a kit. CLICK HERE to request an at-home kit from the state.

We’ve added another tool to our toolbox to help #StoptheSpread of #COVID19. At-home collection kits are free to Wisconsinites, regardless of symptoms or exposure. Get more information and request a kit now: https://t.co/LZTKaZzeYU pic.twitter.com/AbAXWYVUHQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 22, 2020

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”

DHS says the saliva test is similar to the nasal swab test. It determines if you have an active COVID-19 infection. The test is a molecular PCR test.

The kit includes instructions on how to collect a saliva sample. Kits will need to be dropped off in a UPS drop box for lab processing. CLICK HERE to search for UPS drop boxes.

The Vault kit is the first saliva test to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA. Typically, a kit would cost $119. Again, the state is making them free of charge.

If you have insurance, make sure you provide the information so the insurance company can cover the cost of the test. If you don’t have insurance or your insurance does not cover COVID-19 tests, the state will cover the cost.

In no case will you receive a bill.

You will be alerted to your results via email.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.