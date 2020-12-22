The Big Bundle Up collecting warm clothing for families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Big Bundle Up is collecting coats and other warm clothing for families in need.

The event is hosted by the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau. Donated winter clothing is distributed to the Boys and Girls Club.

Typically, the event brings in about 400 donations. CVB is hoping to up that number to 500 this year.

Items like hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and coats can be donated new or gently used. Handmade items are also welcome.

Drop-off locations are at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, 789 Armed Forces Dr, and La Java Roasting House and Seroogy’s Chocolate stores.

CLICK HERE for donation locations and hours.

“Really, kids grow out of things so fast, you probably know that. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘I have these new pair of mittens that nobody every used.’ So we’ll take all different types of things. It’s one of those things where if you have extra items laying around the house or you want to go make a purchase, we will take either,” says Brenda Krainik, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Big Bundle Up goes through Jan. 5.

