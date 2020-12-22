On Broadway Inc. raising money for 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t need to tell you what a difficult year it’s been. For an organization that holds community events throughout the year -- and saw those events canceled or altered -- it’s going to be harder to afford putting on those events next year.

On Broadway Inc. is raising money so it can still hold events in Green Bay in 2021 that bring foot traffic to downtown businesses, like the weekly Farmers Market on Broadway, Taste on Broadway and concerts.

Executive Director Brian Johnson talks about the need for funding and the fundraising effort going on now.

