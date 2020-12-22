MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY... WITH BIG CHANGES AHEAD!

While we’ve some some patchy sun this morning, clouds will continue to thicken up across northeast Wisconsin. Unfortunately, skies will be overcast this evening, so any hopes to see the “Christmas Star” (the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn) will be dashed again.

Temperatures continue to be rather mild, especially now that it’s officially winter. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

A big drop in the temperatures is on the horizon... A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday. Ahead of this weathermaker, look for drizzle and some showers during the day tomorrow. As temperatures quickly drop tomorrow evening, the rain may switch over to some snow showers. More importantly, any moisture on the roads could flash freeze into ice if they’re not treated. Otherwise, we’ll get a taste of bitter cold air on Christmas Eve Day with highs in the teens. Wind chills early Thursday morning will likely be in the single digits and teens below zero. This chilly weather is expected to last through Christmas Day, but temperatures will be rising again into the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 15-35 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Not that cold. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. An chance of freezing drizzle NORTH. LOW: 34, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Mild, but windy. Cloudy, with drizzle or showers. Then evening snow showers as temps fall. Glare ice possible tomorrow night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 15

CHRISTMAS EVE: Subzero wind chills. Much colder. Cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

CHRISTMAS DAY: Subzero morning wind chills. Partly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Maybe flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Morning light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23

