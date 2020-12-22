Advertisement

MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY... WITH BIG CHANGES AHEAD!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While we’ve some some patchy sun this morning, clouds will continue to thicken up across northeast Wisconsin. Unfortunately, skies will be overcast this evening, so any hopes to see the “Christmas Star” (the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn) will be dashed again.

Temperatures continue to be rather mild, especially now that it’s officially winter. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

A big drop in the temperatures is on the horizon... A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday. Ahead of this weathermaker, look for drizzle and some showers during the day tomorrow. As temperatures quickly drop tomorrow evening, the rain may switch over to some snow showers. More importantly, any moisture on the roads could flash freeze into ice if they’re not treated. Otherwise, we’ll get a taste of bitter cold air on Christmas Eve Day with highs in the teens. Wind chills early Thursday morning will likely be in the single digits and teens below zero. This chilly weather is expected to last through Christmas Day, but temperatures will be rising again into the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 15-35 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Not that cold. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. An chance of freezing drizzle NORTH. LOW: 34, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Mild, but windy. Cloudy, with drizzle or showers. Then evening snow showers as temps fall. Glare ice possible tomorrow night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 15

CHRISTMAS EVE: Subzero wind chills. Much colder. Cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

CHRISTMAS DAY: Subzero morning wind chills. Partly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Maybe flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Morning light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A Green Bay family hit by so much adversity this year was surprised with several gifts.
Green Bay family hit by hard times receives surprise Christmas gifts from business owners

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A WINDY, MILD WEDNESDAY... A COLD CHRISTMAS
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow for Christmas?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cold for Christmas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cold for Christmas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy afternoon