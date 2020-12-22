Local scouts make Christmas cards for veterans and collect food for the hungry

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some local scouts are making the holidays brighter for our veterans and people in need.

Boy Scout Troop 36 and Cub Scout Pack 3036 spent two Saturdays collecting food donations and making Christmas cards.

The scouts are based in Hortonville. They collected about 7,000 food items through the Scouting for Food Drive. Those donations will support the Community Food Pantry in Dale.

They made 400 cards--one for each resident of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at King. The home has lost 36 residents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had other boys that were coordinating, working with the Cub Scouts, helping them with the art work and some of the messaging they needed to deliver. And they did an awesome job,” said Dave Bedrosian, Scout Master, Troop 36.

Bedrosian says the scouts wanted to make sure that the veterans know they are not forgotten.

