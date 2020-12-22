Advertisement

Kroger to eventually provide COVID-19 vaccines at company pharmacies

Kroger
Kroger(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI, OHIO (WBAY) - Officials announced Tuesday that Kroger Health will eventually start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to associates, customers and community members at the company’s pharmacy locations.

Kroger, which owns multiple grocery chains, has more than 2,000 pharmacies and more than 200 clinics across the country, including Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the company has partnered with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.

Company officials tell Action 2 News they will start giving vaccines once they become more widely available.

However, at this time officials say it is too early to provide any date or timeline regarding vaccine availability for the company.

Kroger officials say they will support the phased approach, and first focus on the priority populations outlined by federal and state governments.

The company is also hiring nearly 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to help with operations and give the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this year, the company’s health division has also given more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests, and launched a rapid antibody test in October.

If you’re in need of other vaccinations, you can make an appointment by CLICKING HERE.

