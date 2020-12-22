How to view the Christmas Star all week long

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you enjoy stargazing, this is the perfect week for you to keep an eye on the sky.

Those looking to the west will see the solar system’s biggest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - be the closest they have been to each other since the Middle Ages.

It’s an event being dubbed the “Christmas Star”, or “Star of Bethlehem”, due to the event happening so close to Christmas. Although there’s no actual star, if it’s clear outside, you should expect quite a display.

According to NASA, here’s what to do to view the phenomenon, which is also being called the “Great Conjunction”:

Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.

An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.

The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.

CLICK HERE for tips on how best to photograph the event.

Although the weather isn’t ideal in the region, if clouds clear in the next few days, the best time to see the event is around 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for a stream of the event on Arizona’s Lowell Observatory’s YouTube page.

In northeast Wisconsin, astronomy experts are sounding off about the rare occasion.

“At their closest approach today Jupiter and Saturn will be just one fifth of a moon diameter apart. So this is super close,” said Alan Peche, the Director of the Barlow Planetarium.

“What has been happening is Saturn is getting closer to Jupiter. Now today (Monday), they’re at their very closest and tomorrow (Tuesday) it’s going to be Saturn moving to the other side of Jupiter in the sky,” said Peche. “Now for the next week or so, next week and a half if you go outside at 5pm, and it’s clear, right after sunset look to the southwest and there’s a bright object in the sky, that is Jupiter, Saturn is the dim star right next to it.”

The next super close pairing of Saturn and Jupiter won’t be until March of 2080.

