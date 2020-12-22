Fond du Lac Police giveaway gets more support in response to greater need

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Each holiday season is usually seen as a time for giving, and this year in particular that charitable spirit is welcomed by many. In light of increased need, an annual Fond du Lac Police giveaway got a big boost in donations.

“We really try to make sure we target those families that need the most and try to help them as much as possible,” said Fond du Lac Police Officer Jessie Pimental.

This year’s food and gift giveaway by the Fond du Lac Police Department, Cops for Kids Foundation, and Police Chaplains is helping 75 families by providing them with Christmas gifts for kids and a holiday meal.

“I’ve been on the board for many, many years and of all the years this is the year that we needed to do it,” said Cops for Kids board President Jennifer Walters. “We know from being on the board and getting the requests that the families need different things, they need necessities. To be able to give the kids some toys and some things to make their Christmas special is really what the mission of the board is all about.”

“There’s been a big need for kids to have presents, because I think a lot of parents that I’ve talked to said they were concerned their kids wouldn’t be able to have a Christmas this year,” said Pimental.

But along with that greater need has come bigger donations, not only more toys but also more funds, with one donor giving more than $20,000 to the department.

“A lot of that money we’re going to try to organize it so that way we can help some of the utility costs or other bill-related items for those families that are on our list this year,” said Pimental.

Pimental and Walters are grateful for the support from the community and their local business partners.

“It shows that there’s a lot of good community support here in Fond du Lac and people really want to see other people succeed and not have to struggle as much this time of year, especially with the year that we’re having,” said Pimental.

It’s a lot of prep to get these items to families in need, but to those involved, the end result is priceless

“I think some of them, it’s maybe the only thing they’re getting for Christmas, so they’re just super thankful we’re able to come out,” said Walters.

“When you see that joy in the parents’ faces and the kids jumping around and stuff when you make the deliveries, it really makes it all worthwhile,” said Pimental.

