Advertisement

Evers sets spring election to fill Fitzgerald’s seat

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election for April 6 in southeastern Wisconsin’s 13th Senate District. The election will coincide with the state’s spring election.

A primary for Fitzgerald’s seat will be held Feb. 6 if necessary. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Tuesday. They must file them with state election officials by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, won an open seat in Congress in November’s elections.

Evers last week scheduled a special election for April 6 to fill Republican Rep. John Nygren’s seat. Nygren, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee, abruptly resigned on Dec. 1 to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A Green Bay family hit by so much adversity this year was surprised with several gifts.
Green Bay family hit by hard times receives surprise Christmas gifts from business owners

Latest News

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Wisconsin county spent nearly $730K on presidential recount
PFAS firefighting foam
GOP lawmakers block enforcement of some new PFAS regulations
State Rep. John Nygren
Governor schedules special election for Rep. Nygren’s seat
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices take part in oral hearing on capacity limits. Dec. 17, 2020.
Wisconsin Supreme Court questions capacity limits order