Advertisement

Drone helps in ice rescue near Beaver Dam

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who fell through the ice near Beaver Dam early Tuesday morning was able to pull himself out of the water but needed rescue to make it back to shore.

Dodge County dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:37 A.M. The person who called wasn’t communicating. The call was traced to Beaver Dam Lake, about 200 yards off shore from the Fish Camp boat landing west of Sunset Bay Dr.

Dispatchers finally made contact with the caller 9 minutes later. A man said he fell through the ice by an ice heave. He was out but couldn’t make it off the lake.

A Dodge County deputy used a drone to locate the man and kept an eye on him while the Beaver Dam Fire/Rescue launched a hovercraft. They had the man back on shore by 6:11 A.M. Paramedics treated him for hypothermia. He declined to be transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A Green Bay family hit by so much adversity this year was surprised with several gifts.
Green Bay family hit by hard times receives surprise Christmas gifts from business owners

Latest News

Santa joins a Green Bay Metro firefighter high in the air outside the hospital to wave to...
A Santa surprise at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Audit: UW System paid out $68.5 million in student refunds
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: State reports 120 COVID-19 deaths
WATCH: National Guard rescues Santa
WATCH: National Guard rescues Santa
Get 2 the Point podcast on WBAY.com
Get 2 the Point: Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition