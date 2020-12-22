Advertisement

DISCUSSION: Another tool for people with epilepsy

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New information may bring new understanding about epilepsy -- and new hope for people who live with it.

Epilepsy has been described as an electrical storm in the brain. The University of California in San Francisco developed a device that halts that electrical disruption at the onset.

Those devices have been keeping track of brain activity for patients, and a researcher recently looked at that data and discovered the seizures aren’t as random as scientists thought.

Brad Spakowitz talked about the findings in more detail on Action 2 News at 4:30.

