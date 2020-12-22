Advertisement

D.A. says deputy was justified in shooting Marinette County man

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County district attorney says a sheriff’s deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man near Athelstane on November 27.

As we’ve reported, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance. The subject of the call drove away and high speeds, cutting through yards, before driving back to the home. Deputies say as the man came out of the car with a gun and made a sweeping motion toward Deputy Jesse Parr, who fired his weapon.

The man died from his gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Duane Rich, 74 from Wausaukee.

New information from the district attorney says the woman who called 911 said her husband’s father came over to discuss a family dispute, seemed angry, and was pointing a gun at his head. She said he continued holding the gun to his head after getting into his car.

The district attorney says the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation -- which is required by law to investigate officer-involved shootings -- did a thorough investigation, including compiling witness interviews, squad car videos, and radio communications among officers.

The D.A. ruled that Parr had a “reasonable perception” that Rich was willing to use the gun on him and acted appropriately “in accordance with his professional training and proper legal standards.”

The Department of Justice said Parr has been in law enforcement for five years.

