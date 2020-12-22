Advertisement

Audit: UW System paid out $68.5 million in student refunds

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows the University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related refunds to students last year.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Tuesday that shows the system paid out $68.5 million in housing and food service refunds to students after campuses closed in March as the pandemic was taking hold in Wisconsin.

The report also found the Board of Regents approved student fee reductions at four two-year schools and at UW-Milwaukee heading into the fall semester to reflect a lack of athletic and performing arts programming.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A Green Bay family hit by so much adversity this year was surprised with several gifts.
Green Bay family hit by hard times receives surprise Christmas gifts from business owners

Latest News

Santa joins a Green Bay Metro firefighter high in the air outside the hospital to wave to...
A Santa surprise at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: State reports 120 COVID-19 deaths
WATCH: National Guard rescues Santa
WATCH: National Guard rescues Santa
Get 2 the Point podcast on WBAY.com
Get 2 the Point: Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition