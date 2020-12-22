A WINDY, MILD WEDNESDAY... A COLD CHRISTMAS

Tonight some flurries or drizzle will be possible, some of that drizzle NORTH could fall as freezing drizzle, so some slickness cannot be ruled out. Fortunately temperature slowly rise overnight, so hopefully slippery roads can be averted.

Wednesday will be windy and mild - With high temperatures into the 40s (about 20 degrees ABOVE normal). It’s a SOUTH wind that warms us, but expect gusts to approach 30 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and look for drizzle and some showers during the day tomorrow - Best chances are likely during the afternoon. As temperatures quickly drop tomorrow evening, the rain may switch over to some snow showers. More importantly, any moisture on the roads could flash freeze into ice if they’re not treated. Otherwise, we’ll get a taste of bitter cold air on Christmas Eve Day with highs in the teens. Wind chills early Thursday morning will likely be in the single digits and teens below zero. This chilly weather is expected to last through Christmas Day, but temperatures will be rising again into the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S-SW 15-35 MPH

THURSDAY: W-NW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning breezy. Flurries or drizzle... A chance of freezing drizzle NORTH. LOW: 34, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Mild, but windy. Cloudy, with drizzle or showers. Then evening snow showers as temps fall. Glare ice possible tomorrow night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 14

CHRISTMAS EVE: Subzero wind chills. Much colder. Cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS DAY: Subzero morning wind chills. Partly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Maybe flurries. A light snow chance at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Morning light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Sunny but cold. HIGH: 18

