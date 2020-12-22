7 Packers named to Pro Bowl, 6 named starters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced seven of the team’s players have been named to the NFL Pro Bowl. Out of the seven named to the roster, six are listed as starters.

The amount of Packers selected for this year’s Pro Bowl is the most original selection for the team since seven players were also picked in 2011.

This year is also the most starter selections for Green Bay since it had eight in 1967.

The following Packers players have been named to the roster:

Aaron Rodgers Davante Adams Aaron Jones Jaire Alexander Za’Darius Smith David Bakhtiari Elgton Jenkins

This is Rodgers’ ninth Pro Bowl selection, and Adams’ fourth straight selection.

Meanwhile, this is Bakhtiari’s third, Smith’s second, and the first for Alexander, Jenkins and Jones.

All but Jones have been named as starters.

The Packers, as well as the Chiefs, Ravens and Seahawks all had seven players named to the Pro Bowl.

Although there won’t be an actual game this season due to the pandemic, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast on January 31, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Rodgers’ selection means he now ties with Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg for the most amount of times any Packers player has been selected for the Pro Bowl. Rodgers was previously selected in 2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, and 2018-2020.

According to the Packers, Adams is only the second Packers wide receiver to make four or more consecutive Pro Bowls, only behind James Lofton, who had six consecutive appearances. The four career selections are tied for the third most by a receiver in franchise history.

Congrats boys! Yall are more than deserving! 👊🏾 https://t.co/FNV127jFhz — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 22, 2020

For Jones, he is just the third Packers running back to be selected to the Pro Bowl since 2000. Before him, Ahman Green and Eddie Lacy were also selected. He is currently looking to have his second consecutive 1,000 yard season, and currently has 968 rushing yards despite missing two games.

This is Alexander’s third season, and is the first Packers cornerback selected for the Pro Bowl since Sam Shields was in 2014. He joins Herb Adderley and Willie Buchanon as cornerbacks to make the game within his first three seasons.

Last year, Za’Darius Smith was an injury replacement in the Pro Bowl, and has been named as an original selection this year. Team officials say he’s the first Packers defender to earn a selection in consecutive years since Clay Matthews in 2014 and 2015.

🙏🏾🙏🏾Blessings! Thanks to everyone who help make this happen! #2021ProBowl https://t.co/P2txCbgubC — Elgton Jenkins (@Big_E_14) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Bakhtiari has been named part of the original selection for the second straight year. Jenkins joins him in his first ever Pro Bowl selection. Officials say both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have helped the Packers offense become that ranks first for time of possession, third in points per game, fourth in total net yards per game, second in yards per play, and fifth in passing yards and sacks per pass attempt.

Bakhtiari sounded off on Twitter Monday when the selections were announced.

Honesty, no Corey Linsley( @Linsley71 )??? The selection process is flawed. Best year by him and is the best center in the league. I hope you get the All-Pro instead (been there)... It’s just sad when someone doesn’t get the recognition they deserve. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 22, 2020

Other NFC North players named to the game include Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Lions punter Jack Fox, and Bears wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who are all starters. Non-starters in the NFC North include Lions center Frank Ragnow and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

