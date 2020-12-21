UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS BY MID-WEEK

A spotty mix of rain and snow remains possible through this evening. Some roads may turn slick, but widespread travel issues are not expected around the Fox Valley. Slippery roads would be more likely across northern areas where temperatures have stayed colder and more snow fell earlier today.

Skies will stay cloudy through the first half of the night, but some clearing is expected prior to sunrise Tuesday. Lows will dip to near 20° NORTH with mid 20s elsewhere. We should see some sunshine early Tuesday, but clouds will fill back in by the late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds could increase late as breezy conditions will develop ahead of our next weathermaker arriving on Wednesday.

Rain showers should move into eastern Wisconsin over the course of Wednesday morning. A strong south wind, gusting to 30 mph, should help push temperatures into the 40s for highs! As a cold front pushes through the state, temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow over the course of Wednesday afternoon or evening. Light snow and strong northwest winds will persist through the night. Overall, this system does not look like it will bring much in terms of precipitation with total rain + liquid equivalent around a quarter-inch. That should keep any snow accumulation on the lower side... still, roads may become slippery for a time late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Blustery winds will continue during the day on Christmas Eve, and occasional flurries are possible. Morning lows will be near 10° with highs staying in the teens. Wind chills may dip below zero into Christmas morning, and highs Christmas Day will likely stay under 20° once again.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Lingering light snow/mix. Clearing skies late. A brisk northwest wind. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Some early sunshine... then turning cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Cloudy, with rain developing... turning to snow LATE. HIGH: 44 LOW: 11

CHRISTMAS EVE: Much colder and blustery. Occasional flurries with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS DAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Harsh wind chills, especially early. HIGH: 18 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and not quite as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow possible... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and slightly colder. HIGH: 26

