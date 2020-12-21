SNOW SHOWERS OR A MIX EARLY & LATE TODAY

Slippery travel is possible during your Monday morning commute. A band of light snow pushing through northeast Wisconsin could make untreated roads slick. The snow showers will last longer for areas NORTH of Green Bay, where an inch or two of accumulation is possible through this evening. Father south in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore, snow totals will be lower, with only a coating to half an inch possible. Some mixed precipitation is also possible towards the evening drive home, so again, be alert for less than ideal travel conditions.

Another batch of rain, then snow will pass through the area late Wednesday and into early Thursday. That second round of precipitation is forming along a strong cold front, which will cause temperatures to tumble later this week.

High temperatures on Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day will only be in the upper teens with a blustery northwest wind. It’s likely we’ll have subzero wind chills at times around the holiday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Light snow, especially this morning. Some afternoon wintry mix. FIRST DAY OF WINTER. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: A few snow showers. Clearing skies late. A brisk northwest wind. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Some early sun. Turning cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Cloudy, with rain, then snow LATE. HIGH: 43 LOW: 11

CHRISTMAS EVE: Early snow showers. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. Harsh wind chills, especially early. HIGH: 18 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Not that cold. HIGH: 32

