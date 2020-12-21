Advertisement

SNOW SHOWERS OR A MIX EARLY & LATE TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
On the back side of a departing “Alberta Clipper” storm system, scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon. Some mixed precipitation is also possible towards the evening drive home... Be alert for less than ideal travel conditions.

Another batch of rain, then snow will pass through the area late Wednesday and into early Thursday. Right now it looks like a light precipitation event, with most areas receiving an inch of snow, or less. However, that second round of precipitation will form along a strong cold front, which will cause temperatures to tumble later this week.

High temperatures on Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day will only be in the upper teens with a blustery northwest wind. It’s likely we’ll have subzero wind chills at times around the holiday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some afternoon wintry mix possible. FIRST DAY OF WINTER. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: A few snow showers. Clearing skies late. A brisk northwest wind. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Some early sun. Turning cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Cloudy, with rain, then snow LATE. HIGH: 43 LOW: 11

CHRISTMAS EVE: Early snow showers. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. Harsh wind chills, especially early. HIGH: 18 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Not that cold. HIGH: 32

