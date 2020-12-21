Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame