Operation Love Bomb encourages people to support small business

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new movement called Operation Love Bomb is aimed at supporting local business in Green Bay and De Pere.

Operation Love Bomb was started by small business owner Aubrey Immel in effort to highlight small businesses in the community and bring people in the door.

Visitors are encouraged to shop, buy gift cards or grab a bite to eat. You can also show support by sharing messages and pages on social media.

The featured businesses were chosen in a drawing.

Immel says one day of big sales could give a small business the boost it needs at this time.

“A big day like this at the end of the year, honestly, it could help could help cover a tax bill. It could cover the internet. It could be that boost. It could be that little piece of hope that business owners need,” says Immel.

Here are the businesses featured during Operation Love Bomb:

DECEMBER 21: State St. Pub Green Bay LLC, 3pm-11pm

DECEMBER 22: Java Cream, 7am-7pm

DECEMBER 23: In Design, etc, 10am-4:30pm

DECEMBER 28: Oak Street Cafe, 7am-1pm

DECEMBER 29: Pepper GB, 4pm-10pm

DECEMBER 30: Lighthouse Christian Books, 10am-6pm

CLICK HERE to follow Operation Love Bomb on Facebook.

