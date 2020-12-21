On the Clock: Panthers game review, SNF Titans Preview
VIDEO: Packers offense struggles heading into SNF matchup against Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but the Green Bay Packers still hold on for a 24-16 win against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers (11-3) now head into a big matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans (10-4). On the Clock debates Saturday’s win and previews next Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• Packers Offense: 2nd Half Struggles
• Packers Defense: Red Zone Improvement
• Sunday Night Football Preview: Titans at Packers
• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game
• Ad Libs
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.