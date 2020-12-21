Advertisement

Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held

Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from...
Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey, on Saturday.

The resident of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction, the Army said.

Harris was meeting fellow soldier, Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange,” First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said. Authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him, Mueller said.

Mellish, 23, was held in New York and charges were pending. It wasn’t immediately known whether Mellish had a lawyer.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

Fort Drum is located near the Canadian border, around 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame