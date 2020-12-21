Advertisement

FdL Fire Chief: Lakeside Park playground fire “disturbing”, cause being investigated

A fire destroys a playground at FdL's Lakeside Park. Credit: Bob Hoffmaster
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say playground equipment was destroyed Monday following a fire at Lakeside Park.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the park shortly after 4 p.m. Monday for a report of playground equipment on fire.

When they arrived, officials say crews found a large combustible playground set on fire.

Although the flames were extinguished, fire officials say the equipment was destroyed.

“This is quite disturbing,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary in a news release issued Monday. “This is a place for kids to play and during the pandemic, families have struggled to find places to get outdoors with their children.”

Police and Fire investigators searched for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the fire, and also contacted the city’s Parks Department.

At this time the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A fire destroys a playground at FdL's Lakeside Park.
