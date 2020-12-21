Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame