De Pere teen helps patients facing cancer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grace Fuss, 14, is standing up to cancer after she saw her mother’s struggle with breast cancer and the support the family received.

Last Christmas, and again this year, the West De Pere student is raising money and delivering happiness to patients. She founded the organization Fighting Cancer with Grace.

