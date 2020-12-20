Volunteers remodel VFW Post 2126

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A local veteran’s organization is thanking all who helped after their building was remodeled, just in time for the holidays.

Volunteers with Lowe’s in Appleton and Oshkosh did the work for free during the past three days as part of the company’s Heroes Project.

The carpet was ripped out of Menasha’s VFW Post 2126 building, and new hardwood floors were installed.

In addition, volunteers did a paint job, and fixed the bathrooms, with the VFW Commander saying they spent 8-9 hours a day at the site to get the job done.

“Them coming out here and doing the work...it was a wonderful time. And it was great to see the employees and the employees treated us like we were one of them when we were around. They talked to us and it was just like we were a family,” said David Mix, Commander of VFW Post 2126.

The building was last fixed up 10 years ago.

Commander Mix says he was contacted two months ago to let him know they had been selected for the opportunity.

