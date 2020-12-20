SOME SUN TODAY... SOME SNOW TOMORROW MORNING

It’s not as cloudy as it was yesterday. Hazy sunshine is mixing with the passing clouds today. Your Sunday is also mild for December with high temperatures in the low to middle 30s. However, a southwest breeze is keeping our wind chills in the 20s.

We’re hoping for enough of a clear sky early this evening to see the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in the southwestern sky. The two planets’ closest alignment will be tomorrow evening, but skies will likely be too cloudy for us to see it. So, either this evening, or Tuesday evening will give us our best viewing of this astronomical event that hasn’t occurred in nearly 800 years!

Meanwhile, our next weathermaker will bring us accumulating snow late tonight and into Monday morning. A slushy 1-3″ of snow is possible across the Northwoods, while east-central Wisconsin will see an inch or less. While this “Alberta Clipper” will not bring us a huge amount of snow, it will likely fall during the Monday morning commute and create slippery roads. With that in mind, Monday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Otherwise, look for another batch of messy mixed precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Then, we get a bitter blast of cold air closer to Christmas, where high temperatures will be closer to 20 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SW/NW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine and clouds. A brisk southwest wind. HIGH: 34 (chills in the 20s)

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Snow develops late. LOW: 27 (steady)

MONDAY: Snow showers, then a wintry mix... 1-3″ of snow NORTH, but less farther SOUTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A brisk wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Cloudy, with rain, then snow LATE. HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

CHRISTMAS EVE: Early snow showers. Clearing and blustery. HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. Blustery with a few flurries. HIGH: 21 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery again. HIGH: 23

