Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials reported the lowest single day number of new coronavirus cases in nearly a month Sunday, bringing the seven day average below 3,000 for the first time since mid-October.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported out of 7,693 new test results released Sunday, 1,826 people tested positive. The remaining 5,867 people tested negative. That means the percent of positive test results is 23.74%. The state also follows the numbers of people who get tested multiple times – that information can be found below.

According to our records, the last time state health officials reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day was on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Keep in mind there were several testing sites closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition, the 7-day average continued to drop for the 12th straight day, and is now below 3,000 (2,915). Our records show the last time that figure was below 3,000 was back on October 15.

The state reports 18 more people died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate held steady from Saturday at 0.97%. However, the seven day average for deaths increased for a third straight day, and is now at 52. That figure was at 51 on Monday, and 46 on Friday. It had held steady at 44 from Wednesday into Thursday.

State officials say new deaths were reported in Barron, Brown, Chippewa, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green, Kenosha, Menominee, Milwaukee, Rock, St. Croix, Walworth and Winnebago Counties. Shortly after the state numbers were updated, Appleton city officials announced two more COVID-19 related deaths in the city. Appleton officials say both people who died were in their 50′s, and lived in the Outagamie County portion of the city. As of Sunday, the city’s COVID-19 death toll is at 50.

To date, state officials say 4,417 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

County-by-county reports are listed later in this article. New cases were reported in all Wisconsin counties except for Forest, Iron, Pierce and Price Counties. Case numbers for Pierce County were revised by the state.

The DHS also reported Sunday that 68 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations dropped for a second straight day to 124.4. That figure was at 127.1 Saturday, and at 130 both Friday and Thursday. So far, the state reports 20,120 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the virus reached Wisconsin 10 months ago.

State health officials report 457,177 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began. At the current rate, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day. The state says another 2,297,198 people have been tested and were negative.

Officials report the number of recovered cases is 415,922, or 91% of all known cases. They add the number of active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared -- fell again to 36,736, or 8.0% of cases.

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 18,780 tests completed Saturday. Out of those, officials say 1,576 tests were positive (8.39%), and the 7-day average positivity rate is only 9.4%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. The numbers also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. You can see how they differ from Saturday’s daily summary from the state here. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report 1,268 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 292 of them in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

According to the DHS, the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Sunday, a decrease of one from Saturday’s report. State health officials say as of Friday, the field hospital has treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals. It accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

For hospital readiness, the latest figures from the WHA show 245 ICU beds (16.71%) and 18.86% (2,108) of all the state’s hospital beds were open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region has 12 of its 104 intensive care beds open (11.53%) and 107 beds open overall (12.54%). There are two intermediate care beds available among the eight-county region’s 10 hospitals, a slight increase from the past two days, where the WHA reported one immediate care bed was available.

The Northeast region has 46 of its 207 ICU beds open (22.22%) and 258 beds open overall (26.98%).

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS WILL BE HERE SOON (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,243 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 943 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,230 cases (+21) (53 deaths)(+1)

Bayfield - 879 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Brown – 25,115 cases (+68) (156 deaths)(+1)

Buffalo – 937 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 957 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,520 cases (+11) (31 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,625 cases (+21) (64 deaths)(+1)

Clark – 2,646 cases (+9) (46 deaths)

Columbia – 4,021 cases (+31) (25 deaths)

Crawford – 1,508 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,640 cases (+111) (136 deaths)

Dodge – 10,017 cases (+18) (107 deaths) (+1)

Door - 1,893 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,876 cases (+30) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,313 cases (+23) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,793 cases (+42) (70 deaths)(+2)

Florence - 388 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,942 cases (61 deaths)(+1)

Forest - 800 cases (21 deaths)

Grant – 3,952 cases (+10) (76 deaths)

Green – 2,150 cases (+19) (8 deaths)(+1)

Green Lake - 1,348 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,577 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Iron - 406 cases (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,227 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,267 cases (+50) (51 deaths)

Juneau - 2,314 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,558 cases (+53) (196 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 1,954 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,540 cases (+46) (52 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,185 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,724 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,301 cases (+12) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,776 cases (+24) (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,332 cases (+52) (143 deaths)

Marinette - 3,424 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Marquette – 1,124 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Menominee - 685 cases (+1) (10 deaths)(+1)

Milwaukee – 80,978 (+345) (905 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,238 cases (+21) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,606 cases (+9) (37 deaths)

Oneida - 2,695 cases (+17) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,435 cases (+40) (151 deaths)

Ozaukee - 5,858 cases (+15) (45 deaths)

Pepin – 606 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,821 cases (State revised, decrease of 64) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,841 cases (+20) (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,296 cases (+43) (45 deaths)

Price – 886 cases (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,493 cases (+41) (236 deaths)

Richland - 1,025 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,450 cases (+66) (105 deaths)(+1)

Rusk - 1,054 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,214 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,127 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,025 cases (+7) (54 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,843 cases (+80) (84 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,220 cases (+69) (24 deaths)(+1)

Taylor - 1,522 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,838 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,413 cases (+14) (22 deaths)

Vilas - 1,507 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,249 cases (+22) (81 deaths) (+2)

Washburn – 949 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Washington – 10,907 cases (+46) (92 deaths)

Waukesha – 32,265 cases (+163) (305 deaths)

Waupaca – 3,978 cases (+6) (95 deaths)

Waushara – 1,873 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,610 cases (+52) (146 deaths)(+2)

Wood – 5,294 cases (+21) (35 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 185 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 445 cases (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 494 cases (10 deaths)

Delta – 2,429 cases (56 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,920 cases (53 deaths)

Gogebic - 701 cases (13 deaths)

Houghton – 1,547 cases (20 deaths)

Iron – 746 cases (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 62 cases (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 252 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,033 cases (48 deaths)

Menominee - 1,381 cases (23 deaths)

Ontonagon – 273 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 195 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

