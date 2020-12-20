Advertisement

Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) picks up a fumble by Carolina Panthers Teddy...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) picks up a fumble by Carolina Panthers Teddy Bridgewater during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec 19. 2020, between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers held off the Carolina Panthers in a Saturday night matchup to get another win and improve to 11-3.

Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Panthers.

Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for the Packers.

Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons.

He had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.

Next weekend, the Packers will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night, and will be keeping an eye on the 10-3 New Orleans Saints as they hope to clinch the #1 seed in the NFC. The Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The Packers clinched the NFC North last week with a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers fall to 4-10, and will travel to Washington D.C. next Sunday for a 12 p.m. game. They’re currently in fourth place in the NFC South.

