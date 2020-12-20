Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers held off the Carolina Panthers in a Saturday night matchup to get another win and improve to 11-3.

Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Panthers.

Aaron Jones on December football, when he seems to shine with another 100-yard game: "I'm a Sagittarius, so I guess you'd say I love it." https://t.co/N6D3TROaLm pic.twitter.com/Fg2kqSqnr8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers called it a "stinker" on offensive tonight. "We had a couple of good quarters and a couple of a stinkers."



However, he added: "We're 11-3 and won the game. That's a good problem to have." https://t.co/nGZSaTmQN3 pic.twitter.com/1i4oMENwLS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons.

He had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.

#Packers had just 96 net yards passing. Rodgers with a TD passing and running, but will this hurt in MVP race? Not saying it should or will, but curious how this plays with voters — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers averaged just 4.55 air yards per pass attempt -- tied for his fewest since he became the starter in 2008. He had the same average in a 2013 game vs. MINN. The Packers won that game, too. https://t.co/vb7bsiWHAI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

“We gotta be better. No doubt about it.” - #Packers HC Matt LaFleur — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 20, 2020

LaFleur: “We are happy we won. We are 11-3. You would rather come out with a win and have stuff to clean up on.” Added Carolina played better than the Packers in the second half. #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 20, 2020

Next weekend, the Packers will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night, and will be keeping an eye on the 10-3 New Orleans Saints as they hope to clinch the #1 seed in the NFC. The Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The Packers clinched the NFC North last week with a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers fall to 4-10, and will travel to Washington D.C. next Sunday for a 12 p.m. game. They’re currently in fourth place in the NFC South.

