Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame