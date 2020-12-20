Advertisement

Mount Horeb restaurant tells customers to “pay what you can” this holiday

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For the very first time, a Mount Horeb restaurant is offering pay what you can meals in hopes of making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

The Grumpy Troll is offering two different kinds of family meals for pick up on Christmas Eve. The suggested retail price is $30 but the owner says paying nothing is “absolutely fine”.

Robin Pharo says times are tough for everyone, including her restaurant but this is her way of giving back to the community.

Pharo says she hopes to feed 500 people in need. The restaurant is taking orders until Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some messy conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some messy conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How much snow?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How much snow?
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy morning drive
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy morning drive