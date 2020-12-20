Advertisement

MONDAY A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR LIGHT SNOW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
While there may be a few clear spots in the sky early this evening, most of us will not be able to see the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in the southwestern sky. The two planets’ closest alignment will be tomorrow evening, but unfortunately, skies will likely be too cloudy then as well. Clouds will continue to arrive and thicken tonight in advance of our next weathermaker.

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day as we expect light, accumulating snow beginning late tonight and continue on Monday. A slushy 1-2″ of snow is possible across the Northwoods, while much of east-central Wisconsin will see an inch or less. Even though this will not make for an impressive amount of snow, it will likely lead to slippery roads for the Monday morning commute.

Any light snow should taper off Monday evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s with lows that night in the mid 20s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs again in the middle 30s. Two things appear certain for the latter half of next week... One - there will be a storm system impacting our weather beginning Wednesday; and Two - it will turn much colder for Christmas Eve/Day with highs only around 20° both Thursday and Friday.

What happens in our area as that cold air arrives is less certain. There will be a chance for rain showers turning to snow over the course of Wednesday, and it will get blustery. But, there is not much certainty regarding how much rain or snow we’ll see as that system moves through. Regardless, it does not appear to be a major snowstorm... but travel could still be impacted. At this point; it’s also possible the cold, dry air on the backside of the system will eat into any rain/snow totals we may see. If that happens, you’d notice the cold air rushing into Northeast Wisconsin; but we’d stay relatively dry. Stay tuned for updates...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/NW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Snow develops late. LOW: 27 (steady)

MONDAY: Light snow showers... wintry mix possible. Snow totals generally 1-2″ NORTH, but 1″ or less from Green Bay southward. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Cloudy, with rain developing, then turning to snow LATE. HIGH: 42 LOW: 15

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. Blustery with a few flurries. HIGH: 21 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps. HIGH: 25 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with a rain-snow mix developing. HIGH: 30

