Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police hold competition in area food drive

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A friendly competition to boost the generosity of the communities in Marinette, Wiscosnin and Menominee, Michigan was held Friday during a charity food drive.

This year, the Michigan State Police challenged the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office in their annual “Stuff the Blue Goose” food drive.

Each department had personnel at a Jack’s Fresh Market on their respective sides of the Menominee River from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Officers work to gather items in the Stuff the Blue Goose charity food drive.
Officers work to gather items in the Stuff the Blue Goose charity food drive.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, community members helped fill multiple truck and squad car loads to the Salvation Army.

In addition, Sheriff Sauve tells Action 2 News many people pulled up and donated other items, as well as cash, to buy more. He says just from the bags Jacks had ready for community members to buy and then give them totaled more than $4,000 on the Marinette side alone, and it was an “amazing response” from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the community members who participated, the Michigan State Police for the challenge, as well as Jack’s Fresh Market for hosting the event.

(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)

As far as who won, Sheriff Sauve says he was trying to keep track, but due to hauling and collecting, it was so much. He adds he was told his department outpaced Michigan, but since it was a friendly competition, that isn’t too important.

