LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Panthers 24-16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – In a Saturday night matchup, the Green Bay Packers (10-3) will host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Lambeau Field.

According to team officials, this is only the third Saturday game for the Packers throughout the past 23 seasons.

Although the Packers have won five of the last six regular-season games they have played on Saturdays, they are 17-13 overall in Saturday games during the regular season.

During the last six games between the Panthers and the Packers, five of them have been decided by eight points or less.

The Packers have a 5-2 record at home against the Panthers, and have scored 30 or more points in five of those games.

This week, the Packers are hoping to keep their dominance in the NFC after clinching the NFC North title last week with their 31-24 win against the Lions, and are aiming to get the number one seed for the playoffs.

This is the second year in a row the Packers have won the NFC North title, both under second year head coach Matt LeFleur. It is also their 25th division title in team history.

Last week, the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 32-27.

The Packers have listed Jordan Love, Josh Jackson, Jonathan Garvin, Simon Stepaniak and Jace Sternberger for Saturday’s game.

Packers inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Josh Jackson, LB Jonathan Garvin, G Simon Stepaniak, TE Jace Sternberger.



Jackson is a healthy scratch. https://t.co/lBFZ2xrvrY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Panthers have listed Christian McCaffery and Russell Okung as inactive for tonight, as well as Will Grier, Natrell Jamerson, Aaron Monteiro, Dennis Daley, and Austin Larkin.

The Panthers' LT was questionable but won't play tonight vs. the Packers. https://t.co/G40NjmmugL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 19, 2020

Saturday’s game will also be the first of two home games before the 3end of the regular season. Next week, the Packers host the Tennessee Titans for another night game, this time on Sunday.

A December Lambeau game and it’s not even THAT cold...who does Mother Nature think she is? #CARvsGB pic.twitter.com/0rv1EhJpCR — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 19, 2020

As Action 2 News was the first to previously report, the Packers are welcoming more fans to Saturday’s game, and invited health care and public safety partners to attend as a show of appreciation to those who have worked on the front lines during the pandemic.

Employees from Bellin Health, the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will join the Packers’ invited employees and their immediate families who’ve attended the past two home games.

Including Packers employees and their immediate families, the organization anticipates between 700 and 800 fans will be in the stands Saturday night.

Fans who do attend tonight’s game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:15, will be sitting in socially-distanced pods.

The Panthers received the ball to start the game, and went three and out.

Bridgewater misses an open DJ Moore over the middle and Carolina punts. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

During their first possession, Packers running back Aaron Jones broke out for a 46 yard run to put the Packers in the red zone.

Explosion from @Showtyme_33 on 3rd and 1. A 46 yarder with a big hole over RG. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

A few plays later, tight end Robert Tonyan caught a short pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to put the Packers up 6-0. Kicker Mason Crosby followed up with a PAT to make it 7-0.

#10 for Bobby! — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Let’s just start calling him Touchdown Tonyan!! 10th of the year — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

If I'm not mistaken, Big Bob Tonyan told McAfee his goal for this season was 5 touchdowns...Imagine getting double that and laughing at your own goals💪🏻 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 20, 2020

Robert Tonyan is the first TE to record a TD catch in five straight games since Rob Gronkowski did it from 2014-15. https://t.co/F8sXiwkLg3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The throw became a record setting pass, making Rodgers the first in NFL history to have three separate 40 touchdown seasons.

Rodgers becomes 1st in @NFL history to have 3, 40-TD seasons #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Aaron Rodgers gets his 40th touchdown pass of the year on the opening drive. He now has three seasons with 40 TD passes (2011, 2016 and 2020). No player in NFL history has three 40-TD seasons. https://t.co/OeXHUnkIMi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

4️⃣0️⃣ TD PASSES 🙌@AaronRodgers12 is the first QB in NFL history with three 40-TD seasons.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/83Fu4XKUQA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2020

The Panthers responded on their next drive with a 37 yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to DJ Moore, who was going up against Kevin King.

DJ Moore impressive 37 yarder vs King down the sideline. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Later in the drive, the Packers made a defensive play with Preston Smith sacking Bridgewater for a loss of four yards to make it 3rd and 14.

The Panthers couldn’t convert on 3rd down, and settled for a 36-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

Preston Smith sack foils the drive and Joey Slye hits from 36. 7-3 Pack with 5:57 left in opening Q. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

During the Packers’ second drive, Jamaal Williams was spotted limping off the field after a play.

Jamaal Williams was limping on his way to the sideline. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Williams now walking and jogging on sidelines. He limped off field after last 2-yard receptions https://t.co/pvHxw5hBIa — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

The first quarter ended shortly after, with a 7-3 score still standing.

Aaron Jones after 1Q: six carries, 79 yards; 1 catch, 9 yards. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Rodgers ran the ball six yards to put another six on the board. Crosby then made it 14-3 with 14:09 left in the first half.

After last week's blistering 8-11 on 3rd downs, #Packers offense begins 4-4 tonight en route to 14-3 lead — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

One if by arm, two if by feet. Rodgers runs 6 yards for the score and stops at attention just over the line. 14-3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

As Rodgers chases 50 passing TD’s he’s hurting his own chance by RUNNING it in. That’s 3 rushing scores for the man seeking his 3rd MVP this season. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

It's Aaron Rodgers' 27th career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, the third-most in NFL history after Cam Newton (42) and Steve Young (31) https://t.co/haiHjQadn2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Despite making it nearly into the end zone about halfway through the second quarter, the Packers made a stop, with a fumble at the one yard line by Bridgewater after Krys Barnes punched the ball out.

Krys Barnes credited with forced fumble — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

ILB snaps so far:



Barnes: 22/22

Kirksey: 8/22

Martin: 6/22 https://t.co/ZCNvWrH08e — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

It was recovered by Kevin King, who ran 48 yards before being tackled. Rodgers and company will take over at midfield.

And that’s why you don’t try to reach over the goal line, batted out and King sprints the other way, Packers with a huge Takeaway — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

What a play. Bridgewater tries lunging over the top from the 1 but the ball got punched out and Kevin King scoops and scampers for 53 yards. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

It was Barnes who punched it out, King gets credit for a 48 yard return. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Aaron Jones reached the 100 yard rushing mark before the end of the first half.

Drew Rosenhaus is smiling; @Showtyme_33 has 101 yds rushing in 1st half — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Jones goes over 100. 10/101. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Aaron Jones goes over 100 on his 10th carry. He has 11 for 106 right now. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Shortly after, Jones ran another 8 yards to grab a touchdown. Crosby made it a 21-3 game.

5 straight carries for 31 yds and a TD for @Showtyme_33 . Up to 12-114yds and TD in 1st half — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

The Packers offense is incredible — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

Talk about sauntering in. Jones untouched left side, high stepping for the 8 yard touch. 3 drives, 3 TD's. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Aaron Jones' 8-yard TD means the Packers are 3-for-3 in the red zone tonight. They entered the game with the best red-zone efficiency in the NFL (77.1 percent TD rate). https://t.co/53lrwvIjdi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

After a 3-out by the Panthers, the Packers will take over with 3:28 left in the half.

A rare challenge of Jaire. Jaire wins again. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Dillon in to start this series https://t.co/BNbp0LDwwl — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Jamaal Williams still not back after limping off, although I haven't seen an injury announcement. So AJ Dillon will get a series here. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

AJ Dillon rips off 18 yarder at 2 minute warning to Carolina 41. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Rodgers was sacked soon after for a loss of 10 yards.

Brian Burns sacks Rodgers for 10 and GB looking at third and 20. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

The following play, Panthers player Bravvion Roy was injured.

Doesn’t help the MVP stat line... but you don’t get a ring for the MVP, and MVPs don’t win rings. No player has won both in the same year since 1999 https://t.co/r4OUD2GeKT — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

Rodgers 10-yd scramble just upped the avg to 9.4 https://t.co/zscat4eAc1 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

If the Packers score a touchdown here it will be just the second time in the last 20 seasons they've scored a TD on each of their first four offensive drives.



The other time was Week 10, 2014 vs. the Bears (TDs on first 5 drives). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

However, the Packers punted for the first time of the night. It was downed by Adrian Amos at the five yard line with 1:29 to go in the half.

The Packers announced running back Jamaal Williams is questionable to return to the game before the end of the half due to a quad injury.

Looked like right leg on this. https://t.co/pldOdxOESc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

After Bridgewater completed one pass and then threw three incomplete passes, the Packers had less than a minute to put more points on the board before halftime.

Adrian Amos downs the punt at the 5, then proceeds to break up two passes on the ensuing series #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Rodgers was sacked on their first play for a loss of six. On the second play, a pass to Davante Adams for seven yards was wiped out by a penalty on Tonyan for an illegal block to make it 2nd and 23.

Shaky final series on O, a sack, illegal block on Tonyan, bad third down sideline drop by Lazard. HT arrives and the Pack's up 21-3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

A pass to Lazard went for 14 yards to make it 3rd and 9, but Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to force a Packers punt with less than 10 seconds to go in the half.

Aaron Rodgers is incredible. The fact that he sold the Hail Mary wind up and put that right on the money, on the move, was perfect! I also love his competitiveness, to be up 18 points heading to the half and be really upset there speaks volumes about who he is as a quarterback — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

The ball was downed by Will Redmond as the clock hit zeros.

The Packers still led 21-3 at the half, and will get the ball to start the second half.

Packers charged with three drops in the first half, including Allen Lazard's with 16 seconds remaining that could've put them in field goal range.



They have 24 drops on the season, only trailing the Steelers for most in the NFL (33), per ESPN Stats &... https://t.co/OdlcC1MVL7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Aaron Jones has 123 total yards from scrimmage at halftime (114 rushing, nine receiving). The Panthers have 150 total net yards as a team. https://t.co/5rpmf9nEnG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The Packers punted after a 3 and out.

#Packers 1st 3 drives = TDs#Packers last 3 drives = punts — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

On their first drive of the second half, the Panthers also punted. Bridgewater was sacked early in the drive by Adrian Amos.

Panthers now 1 for 7 on third down. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

The Packers weren’t able to pull off anymore points in their possession.

4 straight punts for JK Scott...practice isn't doing much for him though — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

After starting 4-4 on 3rd downs, #Packers offense is now 4-8 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Last four possessions have gone nowhere, credit Panther D, they're playing hard. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

The Panthers scored their first touchdown after Bridgewater also ran into the end zone, and Slye’s extra point made it a 21-10 game with 5:15 to go in the third quarter.

Bridgewater scampers for 13 yards and a touchdown after King's holding penalty on third down kept the drive alive. Don't go to bed yet kids. 21-10 — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Let's see if #Panthers TD jolts #Packers offense back in to action. 4 consecutive punts, and o-line has been shaky since 3 TD start to game — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Packers player Krys Barnes was spotted going to the locker room for what the Packers reported was an eye injury.

#Packers LB Krys Barnes (eye) is questionable to return. #CARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2020

Terrible news, he has played so well https://t.co/v4NC1K9pQt — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

He's been perhaps the most impactful defensive player so far. https://t.co/FcFOdMRkOS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The Packers punted yet again.

After scoring on their first three drives, the Packers have punted five times in a row. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

Cooper fields the punt at his one, bounces off hits and was nearly big trouble out to the 20. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Scott launches a good punt, but missed tackles allow return out to the 20 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

If you had told me the Packers would punt on five straight possessions, I would’ve told you you’re crazy. Remember, Green bay started with touchdown-touchdown-touchdown — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

Since taking 21-3 lead, #Packers have had 5 possessions and 4 first downs....and 5 punts — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

The 21-10 score stood to the end of the third quarter.

Kamal Martin shaken up on that last play, but jogs off. #Packers head to 4th up two scores but treading water — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

3 down, 1 to go. #Packers up 11. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

The Panthers marched down the field and nearly scored a touchdown, however a penalty nulled the score.

Bridgewater takes off and fumbles on the goal line again. Carolina covered it for a TD but John Miller is flagged for holding. Is that third or 4th TD taken off the board this year vs GB's D? 3rd and goal from 17 now. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Adrian Amos had a big part in keeping the Panthers out of the end zone.

have a game Adrian Amos — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Adrian Amos had four passes defensed this year. He has three tonight. — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 20, 2020

The Panthers then scored 3 following a 22-yard field goal by Slye to make it a 21-13 game.

D holds, Slye's good from 22 and it's a one possession game with 8:39 left. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

if #Panthers had a competent offense inside the red zone, #Packers might be trailing. IF nothing else, #Packers must get some first downs and stay on the field as defense was just on field for 8:44 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Rodgers and Lazard finally connected to get within Crosby’s range for a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Nice call and route gets Lazard loose and he looks for contact with a high leg kick. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Davante Adams consecutive games with a TD streak still stands at 8...still needs one tonight — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Rodgers was sacked shortly after on a third down.

Aaron Rodgers' four sacks tonight matches the most times he's been sacked in a game this season. Week 6 vs. Buccaneers was the other. Entering tonight Rodgers was sacked at the second-lowest rate in the NFL, on just 3% of his dropbacks this season. https://t.co/LByQyhlizh — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

And on this third and 6, Rodgers is sacked for the 4th time. Crosby will need to hit from 51. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Crosby nailed it to make it a 24-game.

Wow, Mason is money again. 16 for 16 on the year, the 51 yarder makes it 24-13 with 3:39 to play. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

#Packers have exactly 300 yards of offense tonight....seemed like they'd have that by halftime — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Rashan Gary walked off the field with less than three minutes to go.

Rashan Gary up slow after that tackle on Teddy. Walks off on his own. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

On the following play, Bridgewater was sacked for a loss of five yards by Z’Darius Smith, however Smith was then injured a couple of plays later.

Now Z is down. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Rashan Gary re-entered the game when Smith went down.

Gary goes back in as Z comes off. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Bridgewater connected with Moore for 40 yards soon after, and the Panthers converted on a 33 yard field goal to make it 24-16.

Moore breaks Kirksey, King and Sullivan for 40 and Panthers interestingly kick field goal now. Slye good from 33. It's 24-16 with 2:04 left. Calling the good hands people — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

There must've been a DVOA reason to kick the field goal there, right? — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The ineffectiveness of onside kicks with the new rules have everything to do with why the Panthers quickly kicked the field goal there — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

Packers safety Will Redmond was injured after being tackled on the following kickoff.

#Packers S Will Redmond is being evaluated for a concussion. #CARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2020

#Packers still averaging 7.9 yds/rush....should be able to finish this out — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Although the Packers had a chance to convert on a 3rd and four, Rodgers was sacked for a loss of 14 yards, and forced the Packers to punt yet again.

Dunkirk - Rodgers play action and he's caught by Burns again for a whopping 14 yard sack — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

The Panthers nearly blocked the kick, and have nearly 2 minutes to score.

That close to getting blocked. A hold helps and Panthers start from the 20. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

An intentional grounding call was made on the Panthers’ first play of the drive, backing them up to the 10 yard line.

Big pressure forces a grounding call and :10 runoff. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

That was followed by a deep, incomplete pass by Bridgewater to make it 3rd and 9 with 30 seconds to play.

An intercepted pass on 4th down was wiped out by a penalty on Z’Darius Smith. On a replay of the down, Bridgewater threw another incomplete pass.

That led to a turnover, and the Packers took a knee to end the game, winning 24-16.

#Packers have just 291 yards of offense tonight; Adams TD streak comes to an end at 8 games; Rodgers sacked 5 times.....but win out and they are top seed in NFC — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 20, 2020

Defense stopped Panthers a yard away last year, stop them 74 yards away this year with the same final. Don't ask how, it's how many. GB to 11-3 with 24-16 win. Merry Christmas followers! — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 20, 2020

Davante Adams' streak of consecutive games with a touchdown catch ends at eight. It's the longest streak in Packers' history. https://t.co/2Ss0LshB9W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 20, 2020

The game is airing on FOX, as well as the NFL Network.

By the way, the man calling this game, Kurt Warner, is the last player to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season, back in 1999 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 20, 2020

