Larsh’s FG lifts Wisconsin past Minnesota 20-17 in OT

Wisconsin place kicker Collin Larsh, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning...
Wisconsin place kicker Collin Larsh, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning field goal in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:17 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Collin Larsh kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give Wisconsin a 20-17 victory over Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the most-played rivalry in the FBS.

It was the 130th game between the programs.

This season’s game on Nov. 28 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Gophers program.

Wisconsin (3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten) had lost three consecutive games, not scoring more than seven points in any of them.

The Badgers entered without their two leading rushers, Jalen Berger and Nakia Watson, top receivers Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor, and left tackle Cole Van Lanen.

Senior Garrett Groshek, who entered with 105 total yards rushing this season, carried 24 times for 154 yards with a career-long run of 39 yards for a touchdown for the Badgers.

