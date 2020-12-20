Front line workers attend Saturday’s Packers game, call experience a morale booster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To honor law enforcement and health care workers, the Packers Organization rolled out the red carpet on Saturday.

They gifted tickets to around 250 front line workers and their families.

The crowd was scattered through out Lambeau Field to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This is an amazing event for us to be a part of, my team is so very honored to be here,” Melissa Patnode, a Bellin Health Home Health Care Department team leader, said.

Lambeau hasn’t had any fans all season due to the pandemic, except for Packers staff and their families.

Food and drinks were also provided free of costs and during the first quarter, the Packers shouted out front line workers.

“Talking to my team members today, they have already been at the hospital getting vaccinated. We’re hopeful that we can get vaccinated and get this over with,” Patnode said,

Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum said the experience at Lambeau was a morale booster.

“Work is 24/7 it feels like lately with the pandemic, so to be able to come here and just get away from it all and root for the Packers. It’s a great thing to be able to do,” he said.

Landrum was vaccinated and expressed optimism with the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Moderna vaccine for mass distribution. It doesn’t require ultra-cold storage as the Pfizer-N-Biotech.

“It would be easier to distribute that out to people, especially here in northeast Wisconsin in the rural areas and things like that,” Dr. Landrum said. “We’re going to need a vaccine, a tool like that that we can easily distribute.”

States should start receiving the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.