Advertisement

Consumer Alert: How to protect yourself from employment scams

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With so many American jobs impacted by the pandemic, the Federal Trade Commission’s timing on a warning about employment scams is critical.

So far this year, people have lost $150 million to fake employment offers after scammers preyed on people’s unemployment and anxiety, and made them believe they could make lots of money in get rich quick schemes.

In one alleged scam video released by the FTC, the caller states the following:

“You’re about to receive a very special guide which reveals how you can make six figures online in the next 90 days or less. No hype, no b.s. Just the honest truth about what it takes to succeed online.”

The FTC says there’s nothing honest about the call, and sued the operation for conning $54 million out of aspiring entrepreneurs.

That’s one of more than a dozen cases where legal action is happening, and a sweeping operation that involves law enforcement across the country in what the FTC calls “Operation Income Illusion”.

They’re using video messages to educate others on how to spot the scams.

FTC officials released one video, which states:

“They might say you’ll make money online through real estate, in the stock market, by selling goods or in other ways, but the biggest sign of an income scam is when someone promises you’ll make big money using their methods. They pressure you to join fast, and they’ll guarantee you’ll be successful.”

Officials say people have been especially vulnerable this year.

Before accepting any offers, make sure to do the following to protect yourself:

  • Take time to research
  • Don’t bank on a cleared check if you’re told to send money or buy gift cards
  • Look online for the company’s name with the words scam, review, or complaint
  • Report the scams by CLICKING HERE

“Here’s the reality - there’s no such thing as a guaranteed way to make money if you see an offer like that. It’s a scam. Period,” said Rhonda Perkins of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle
Coronavirus generic
Seven day average for new coronavirus cases falls, death rate holds steady
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
New coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin to receive first Moderna vaccine shipment this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some messy conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some messy conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How much snow?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How much snow?
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy morning drive
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy morning drive