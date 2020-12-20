Advertisement

Co-owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe dies following COVID-19 battle

Mike Vande Walle, owner of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. Credit: Vande Walle family
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who co-owned the award-winning bakery Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe has died.

According to the business’ Facebook page, 63-year-old Michael Vande Walle, also known as Uncle Mike, died on Thursday, December 17 after what family members say was a tough battle with COVID-19.

Family members wrote they appreciate the support and prayers their family have received, and are extremely fortunate to have caring customers in the community that Mike loved.

Posted by Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe on Sunday, December 20, 2020

According to their website, Mike and his wife, Mary, opened Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere in 2001, and expanded with a second store in Suamico in 2004. A third location opened on East Mason Street in 2018.

An obituary states a visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 26.

Instead of flowers, a memorial fund will be created for Vande Walle. Family members say details on the fund have not been released yet.

CLICK HERE to write a tribute to “Uncle Mike”.

