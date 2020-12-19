Wisconsin records 84 new COVID-19 patient deaths Saturday

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate edged up for a fourth straight day, and the seven day average also increased Saturday, according to state health officials.

The state reports 84 people died from COVID-19. The 7-day average moved up to 51 deaths per day. Our records show the seven day average hasn’t been above 50 since December 11. Saturday marks the second straight day that figure has risen. On Friday, that average rose for the first time since it had peaked at 61 per day on December 7. To date, state officials say 4,399 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 0.97% of all known cases.

County-by-county reports will be updated later in this article.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,876 tests identified 3,675 new cases. The remaining 7,201 tested negative. The number of new cases was above the 7-day average of 3,048 cases, however, the average number of cases has been on the decline for 11 straight days. The 31.02% of tests that came back positive Thursday is in line with the 7-day average positivity rate of 33.79%. The state also follows the numbers of people who get tested multiple times – that information can be found below.

The DHS also reported Saturday that 122 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations dropped to 127.1 after it had dropped to 130 on Thursday, and held steady there on Friday. Before Thursday, that figure had dropped for 12 straight days. So far, 20,052 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the virus reached Wisconsin 10 months ago.

State health officials report 455,499 people have tested positive for the coronavirus -- about 7.8% of Wisconsin’s population. At the current rate, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day. Another 2,743,682 people have been tested and were negative.

The number of recovered cases is 412,499, or 90.6% of all known cases. The number of active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared -- fell again to 38,351, or 8.4% of cases.

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 23,872 tests completed Friday. Out of those, 2,123 tests were positive (10.4%), and the 7-day average positivity rate is only 8.89%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. The numbers also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. You can see how they differ from Friday’s daily summary from the state here. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report 1,274 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 292 of them in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

According to the DHS, the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 6 patients Saturday, a decrease of two from Friday’s report. State health officials say the field hospital has treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals. It accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported that 15.55% of ICU beds and 18.78% of all the state’s hospital beds were open Friday. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region has 20 of its 104 intensive care beds open (19.23%) and 126 beds open overall (14.77%). There was one intermediate care bed available among the eight-county region’s 10 hospitals, which was also reported in the WHA’s Friday numbers.

The Northeast region has 36 of its 207 ICU beds open (17.39%) and 208 beds open overall (24.16%).

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains largely unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,239 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 939 cases (+16) (14 deaths)(+1)

Barron – 4,209 cases (+30) (52 deaths)(+2)

Bayfield - 874 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Brown – 25,042 cases (+108) (155 deaths)

Buffalo – 934 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 952 cases (+16) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,509 cases (+29) (31 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Chippewa – 5,604 cases (+32) (63 deaths)

Clark – 2,637 cases (+42) (46 deaths)

Columbia – 3,990 cases (+23) (25 deaths)(+1)

Crawford – 1,503 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,529 cases (+210) (136 deaths)

Dodge – 9,999 cases (+124) (106 deaths) (+5)

Door - 1,886 cases (+17) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,846 cases (+80) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,290 cases (+18) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,751 cases (+52) (68 deaths)

Florence - 387 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,942 cases (+88) (60 deaths)

Forest - 800 cases (+2) (21 deaths)(+1)

Grant – 3,942 cases (+13) (76 deaths)

Green – 2,131 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,346 cases (+22) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,569 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Iron - 406 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,213 cases (+78) (13 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 6,217 cases (+31) (51 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,307 cases (+68) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,505 cases (+201) (194 deaths) (+7)

Kewaunee - 1,949 cases (+16) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,494 cases (+51) (52 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,180 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,723 cases (+17) (30 deaths)(+1)

Lincoln – 2,289 cases (+30) (38 deaths)(+2)

Manitowoc – 5,752 cases (+35) (50 deaths)(+1)

Marathon – 11,280 cases (+94) (143 deaths)

Marinette - 3,421 cases (+20) (39 deaths)

Marquette – 1,120 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Menominee - 684 cases (+4) (9 deaths)

Milwaukee – 80,633 (+724) (904 deaths) (+48)

Monroe – 3,217 cases (+41) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,597 cases (+12) (37 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,678 cases (+10) (47 deaths)(State revised, decrease of 1)

Outagamie – 15,395 cases (+112) (151 deaths) (+3)

Ozaukee - 5,843 cases (+59) (45 deaths)

Pepin – 605 cases (+3) (5 deaths)(+1)

Pierce – 2,821 cases (+75) (25 deaths) (+2)

Polk – 2,821 cases (+34) (22 deaths)(+1)

Portage – 5,253 cases (+32) (45 deaths)

Price – 886 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,452 cases (+136) (236 deaths)

Richland - 1,022 cases (+18) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,384 cases (+100) (104 deaths)

Rusk - 1,049 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,201 cases (+39) (26 deaths)(+2)

Sawyer - 1,118 cases (+14) (10 deaths)(+1)

Shawano – 4,018 cases (+23) (54 deaths)(+1)

Sheboygan – 10,763 cases (+80) (84 deaths)(+1)

St. Croix – 5,151 cases (+64) (23 deaths)

Taylor - 1,520 cases (+12) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,827 cases (+16) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,399 cases (+12) (22 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,503 cases (+15) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,227 cases (+59) (79 deaths) (+2)

Washburn – 943 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Washington – 10,861 cases (+64) (92 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 32,102 cases (+301) (305 deaths) (+6)

Waupaca – 3,972 cases (+17) (95 deaths)

Waushara – 1,864 cases (+12) (14 deaths)(+1)

Winnebago – 14,558 cases (+57) (144 deaths)

Wood – 5,273 cases (+60) (35 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 185 cases (+3) (1 death)

Baraga - 445 cases (State revised, decrease of 14) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 494 cases (+7) (10 deaths)(+1)

Delta – 2,429 cases (State revised, decrease of 6) (56 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,920 cases (+3) (53 deaths)(+1)

Gogebic - 701 cases (+1) (13 deaths)(+1)

Houghton – 1,547 cases (+15) (20 deaths)(+3)

Iron – 746 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 62 cases (State revised, decrease of 6) (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 252 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,033 cases (+13) (48 deaths)

Menominee - 1,381 cases (+21) (23 deaths)(+1)

Ontonagon – 273 cases (+1 ) (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 195 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.