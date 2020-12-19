Wisconsin received smaller shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine than expected

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is receiving a smaller share of the COVID-19 than what was initially promised. As a result, some local health care providers have the vaccine and others are still waiting for a shipment.

ThedaCare is among the local health care providers that haven’t received the vaccine yet, and that’s causing a delay among those who work with COVID-19 patients in receiving their first of two shots.

Over the past couple of days, we’ve shown you images from area health care providers giving their first COVID-19 vaccinations to those who work on the front line.

Dr. Anthony Zeimet, an infectious disease specialist for Ascension Wisconsin, said, “By everyone getting vaccinated, we can save lives that will help protect others and our loved ones so that people are here around for the holiday season. I think this is a great scientific breakthrough. This is kind of a Christmas gift to the world by having a vaccine available so soon.”

Late Friday, Bellin Health provided photos and video of the vaccine arriving and the first health care workers at Bellin Hospital receiving the shot.

Bellin Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Landrum receives the health system’s first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on Dec. 18, 2020 (Bellin Health)

However, the vaccine still hasn’t shown up for some.

According to Governor Evers’s office, that’s because the state only received 35,100 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is much less than the 49,725 doses initially promised.

In a statement, the governor wrote, “This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised... Our health care workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”

The governor also points out that the state is among the hardest hit since the pandemic.

A spokesperson for ThedaCare tells Action 2 News as soon as they receive more information on the arrival of the vaccine and distribution of it, they will share it.

