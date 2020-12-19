OTHER WEATHER RELATED TRAVEL CONCERNS AHEAD...

Any patchy fog Saturday evening will lift as drier air returns overnight. Any standing water could also freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Onto Sunday... Clouds and occasional sun is expected. A few passing flurries may also be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 30s, but a breezy southwest wind will keep wind chills mostly in the 20s. Clouds thicken Sunday evening and as Monday morning approaches light snow (or a mix) moves through. Snow accumulation will average less than 1″ SOUTH... Maybe a bit more NORTH. Although this is not a significant weather event, the timing could make for a slippery morning trek back into work Monday.

Then a stronger system arrives Wednesday. While the details are far from clear at this point, the precipitation could start as rain or a mix...And then become all snow and continue into portions of Wednesday night. Along with some snow accumulation there will be plenty of wind, so travel will likely be tricky. Some early snow showers or flurries could linger into Thursday morning. MUCH COLDER air will have returned by then with highs mostly in the upper teens. Christmas Day also looks cold with a high only around 20.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Patchy fog early. Then some clearing by daybreak. Mild for December. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sunny breaks. Possibly some flurries. Breezy at times. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Cloudy with light snow or a wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain/mix develops, turning to all snow. Accumulation is likely. HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Chance of morning snow showers or flurries. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 9

CHRISTMAS DAY: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 20 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Just a bit milder. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.