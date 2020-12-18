Advertisement

Wisconsin Silver Alert issued for missing man from Illinois

Claude Rousseau
Claude Rousseau(Wisconsin DOJ Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Silver Alert has been issued for an Illinois man who may be traveling in Wisconsin.

Claude Rousseau, 77, is missing from Naperville, Ill. He was last seen on Dec. 17.

A Silver Alert was issued in Wisconsin because it is believed he crossed into the state. It’s unclear where he may be.

Rousseau is driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Illinois license plate CR345.

DESCRIPTION

  • Black male
  • Gray hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 150 pounds
  • 5′9″
  • Wearing gray, puffy winter coat, classes, hat

If you see Claude Rousseau, call police.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
Packers welcoming additional fans to Saturday’s game
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent
Malorie Berceau and Travis Ebert
Two convicted in cryptocurrency and penny stock investment scheme

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Associated Press graphic
COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Fire engulfs restaurant in northern Oconto County
Ice fisherman drowns in Upper Peninsula