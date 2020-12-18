Wisconsin Silver Alert issued for missing man from Illinois

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Silver Alert has been issued for an Illinois man who may be traveling in Wisconsin.

Claude Rousseau, 77, is missing from Naperville, Ill. He was last seen on Dec. 17.

A Silver Alert was issued in Wisconsin because it is believed he crossed into the state. It’s unclear where he may be.

Rousseau is driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Illinois license plate CR345.

DESCRIPTION

Black male

Gray hair

Brown eyes

150 pounds

5′9″

Wearing gray, puffy winter coat, classes, hat

If you see Claude Rousseau, call police.

