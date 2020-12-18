Wisconsin Silver Alert issued for missing man from Illinois
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Silver Alert has been issued for an Illinois man who may be traveling in Wisconsin.
Claude Rousseau, 77, is missing from Naperville, Ill. He was last seen on Dec. 17.
A Silver Alert was issued in Wisconsin because it is believed he crossed into the state. It’s unclear where he may be.
Rousseau is driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Illinois license plate CR345.
DESCRIPTION
- Black male
- Gray hair
- Brown eyes
- 150 pounds
- 5′9″
- Wearing gray, puffy winter coat, classes, hat
If you see Claude Rousseau, call police.
