Wisconsin announces antibody treatment infusion clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is opening a clinic for a COVID-19 antibody treatment known as Bamlanivimab.

The infusion clinic will be located at the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis. It opens Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Bamlanivimab was authorized for emergency use by the FDA in November for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

“Bamlanivimab works by helping to bridge the gap between a new virus entering the body and the body’s creation of antibodies to fight it off. This drug contains man-made antibodies that mimic the antibodies present in patients who recover from COVID-19 and could give the body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies. The goal of infusing Bamlanivimab is to limit the amount of virus in a patient’s body to help prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” reads a statement from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

The treatment is recommended for people ages 12 and up.

The clinic will be open seven-days-a-week, with the exception of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Bamlanivimab clinic will be able to serve up to 84 people per week. It will be set up in an area separate from the Alternate Care Facility patients.

