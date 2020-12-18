Advertisement

Police investigate shooting on Green Bay’s east side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting on Green Bay’s east side.

Thursday, at about 9:30 p.m., officers found shell casings in the 1300 block of Crooks St.

There are no reports of injuries and no damage.

Police believe the shooter had a specific target.

Detectives are working this case. They do not have a suspect or suspects at this time.

If you have information, call the police department.

