Police investigate shooting on Green Bay’s east side
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting on Green Bay’s east side.
Thursday, at about 9:30 p.m., officers found shell casings in the 1300 block of Crooks St.
There are no reports of injuries and no damage.
Police believe the shooter had a specific target.
Detectives are working this case. They do not have a suspect or suspects at this time.
If you have information, call the police department.
